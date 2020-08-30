Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2020 third quarter earnings conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, and Chief Investor Relations Officer, John Faucher.

Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.