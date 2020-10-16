Deirdre Somers appointed independent director of Aquis Exchange plc

 

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

16 October 2020

Notification Under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Kenmare Resources plc (LSE: KMR, ISE: KMR) announces that Deirdre Somers, a Non-Executive Director of Kenmare, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Aquis Exchange plc.

Aquis Exchange plc is an exchange services group which operates pan-European cash equities trading businesses (Aquis Exchange), growth and regulated primary markets (Aquis Stock Exchange/AQSE), and develops/licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies). Aquis Exchange plc is listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the LSE (AIM) market.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: + 353 87 943 0367 / + 353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)
Joe Heron
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


