Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

A newly hired Senior Vice President was granted an option to purchase 100,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, and two newly hired Vice Presidents were each granted options to purchase 45,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, all with a per share exercise price of $18.09, the closing trading price on the grant date.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective October 15, 2020, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted a newly hired Executive Vice President an option to buy 150,000 shares of the Company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $18.09, the closing trading price on the grant date, and 10,000 restricted stock units.

An aggregate of 92,000 shares of the common stock of the Company were also granted to seven newly hired non-officer employees, with a per share exercise price of $18.09, the closing trading price on the grant date.

