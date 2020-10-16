 

Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective October 15, 2020, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted a newly hired Executive Vice President an option to buy 150,000 shares of the Company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $18.09, the closing trading price on the grant date, and 10,000 restricted stock units.

A newly hired Senior Vice President was granted an option to purchase 100,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, and two newly hired Vice Presidents were each granted options to purchase 45,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, all with a per share exercise price of $18.09, the closing trading price on the grant date.

An aggregate of 92,000 shares of the common stock of the Company were also granted to seven newly hired non-officer employees, with a per share exercise price of $18.09, the closing trading price on the grant date.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biologics company that develops and commercializes its own high-quality biosimilar therapeutics as well as those of others seeking capable access to the United States market. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in product development and commercialization, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Headquartered in the United States, Coherus is committed to reducing healthcare system costs and expanding patient access of essential therapeutics.

Coherus has commercialized UDENYCA (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the United States and received regulatory approval for UDENYCA in the European Union. Coherus is advancing late-stage clinical products CHS-1420, a Humira (adalimumab) biosimilar, Bioeq’s Lucentis (ranibizumab) biosimilar and Innovent’s Avastin (bevacizumab) biosimilar towards commercialization. The Company is also advancing early-stage clinical products including, CHS-2020, an Eylea (aflibercept) biosimilar. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

David S. Arrington
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
darrington@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0196


