Cryocooler Market worth $3.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Cryocooler Market with COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Type (GM, PT, JT, Stirling, Brayton), Offering (Hardware, Services), Heat Exchanger (Recuperative, Regenerative) Operating Cycle (Open,Closed loop), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Cryocooler Market is expected to grow to USD 3.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6% during 2020-2025 period. The rising adoption of cryocoolers in semiconductor industry, superconducting magnets, and power systems, along with surging adoption of cryocoolers in MRI, NMR equipment, and proton therapy in healthcare sector are major factors driving the growth of cryoclooer market globally. The other key factors driving the growth of the market includes the increasing demand for cryocoolers in space applications and the development of cryocoolers for microsatellite military applications.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=247727537

Regenerative heat exchanger cryocooler to hold largest market share during forecast period

The market for regenerative heat exchangers cryocooler type is expected to account larger share during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the increasing adoption of regenerative heat exchangers in GM, PT, and Stirling cryocoolers. In addition, these cryocoolers are used in a wide range of applications in military, space, medical, energy, agriculture and biology, and other sectors, which is leading to the high consumption of these heat exchangers.

Closed-loop cycle cryocooler is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period 2020 and 2025

The closed-loop cycle cryocoolers are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period mainly due to their broader application areas, which include IR detectors/ sensors, thermal cameras, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), surgical probes, night vision systems, superconducting devices, and commercial refrigerators. Recent technological advancements have led to the development of high-temperature infrared detectors with a cooling range between 150 and 200 K. Closed-cycle systems such as JT cryocoolers are being used in a wide range of applications in night vision systems due to the absence of mechanical parts, miniature size, and rapid cooling capacity.