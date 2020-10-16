 

Price-setting for electricity distribution price caps for 2021

   

Regarding the price-setting for electricity distribution price caps for 2021

AB Ignitis grupė informs that on 16th of October, 2020 the National Energy Regulatory Council set electricity distribution price caps for the year of 2021 for its subsidiary AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius (hereinafter- ESO):

• for medium-voltage networks - 1,167 EUR ct/kWh (change 0,091 ct/kWh);
• for low-voltage networks - 2,171 EUR ct/kWh (change 0,079 ct/kWh).

Currently the electricity distribution price cap for medium-voltage networks is 1,076 EUR ct/kWh, for low-voltage networks – 2,092 EUR ct/kWh.

Price caps have been growing as a result of the growing regulatory asset base of ESO due to consistent investments into development and reconstruction of the distribution network over the recent years; also due to projected lower electricity distribution volumes in 2021.

Changes in electricity distribution price caps will affect revenue of ESO in 2021.

More information:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076


