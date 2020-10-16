 

FOX News International Expands European Distribution

FOX News Media’s international streaming platform FOX News International has expanded its distribution across Europe. The direct to consumer service, which originally launched in Mexico in August and in the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain last month, is now available in 15 countries worldwide.

The expansion provides Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden access to FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network programming through FOX News International. The platform is targeting a reach of more than 20 countries by early 2021.

FOX News International is currently available through mobile and OTT devices, including iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV, with Amazon Fire TV and Roku expected to feature the service later this year.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International as well as the newly announced FOX News Books. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

