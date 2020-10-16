FOX News International Expands European Distribution

FOX News Media’s international streaming platform FOX News International has expanded its distribution across Europe. The direct to consumer service, which originally launched in Mexico in August and in the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain last month, is now available in 15 countries worldwide.

The expansion provides Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden access to FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network programming through FOX News International. The platform is targeting a reach of more than 20 countries by early 2021.