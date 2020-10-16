 

BRP and its Principal Shareholder Announce Increase to Previously Announced Bought Deal Secondary Offering to C$150,900,000

VALCOURT, Quebec, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) (“BRP” or the “Company”) announced today that due to strong demand, Bain Capital Luxembourg Investments S.a r.l. (“Bain” or the “Selling Shareholder”) and the Company have increased the size of the previously announced bought secondary offering to 2,000,000 subordinate voting shares at a price of C$75.45 per subordinate voting share for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder of C$150,900,000 (the “Offering”). BMO Capital Markets is the sole underwriter of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 24, 2020. The preliminary prospectus supplement was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada as well as with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

Bain currently holds 17,796,615 Multiple Voting Shares representing approximately 20.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares and approximately 33.6% of the voting power attached to all of the Shares. Following the closing of the Offering, Bain will hold 15,796,615 Multiple Voting Shares, representing approximately 18.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares and approximately 30.8% of the voting power attached to all of the Shares.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be paid directly to the Selling Shareholder. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

BRP's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ) under the symbol “DOO” and “DOOO”, respectively.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 21, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Offering is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the registration statement which contain important information about the Offering. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, and, when available, the prospectus supplement, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and a copy of the registration statement can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the Offering may be obtained upon request in Canada by contacting BMO Capital Markets, Brampton Distribution Centre c/o The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2 by telephone at (905) 791-3151 Ext. 4312 or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca, and in the United States by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036 (Attn: Equity Syndicate). Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and registration statement before making an investment decision.

