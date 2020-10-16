BRP and its Principal Shareholder Announce Increase to Previously Announced Bought Deal Secondary Offering to C$150,900,000

In connection with the Offering, the Company has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 24, 2020. The preliminary prospectus supplement was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada as well as with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

VALCOURT, Quebec, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) (“BRP” or the “Company”) announced today that due to strong demand, Bain Capital Luxembourg Investments S.a r.l. (“Bain” or the “Selling Shareholder”) and the Company have increased the size of the previously announced bought secondary offering to 2,000,000 subordinate voting shares at a price of C$75.45 per subordinate voting share for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder of C$150,900,000 (the “Offering”). BMO Capital Markets is the sole underwriter of the Offering.

Bain currently holds 17,796,615 Multiple Voting Shares representing approximately 20.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares and approximately 33.6% of the voting power attached to all of the Shares. Following the closing of the Offering, Bain will hold 15,796,615 Multiple Voting Shares, representing approximately 18.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares and approximately 30.8% of the voting power attached to all of the Shares.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be paid directly to the Selling Shareholder. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

BRP's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ) under the symbol “DOO” and “DOOO”, respectively.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 21, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

