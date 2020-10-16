 

Union Bank Announces New Director

The Board of Directors of UB Bancorp (OTCQX: UBNC) (the “Company”) and Union Bank (the “Bank”) is pleased to announce that Dr. William A. Keyes IV has joined the Bank’s Board of Directors. Mr. Rob Jones, President and CEO, commented, “We are extremely excited that Bill Keyes is joining our team. Bill’s vast experience in leadership development will serve as an excellent resource for both the Board and Management of the Bank. Dr. Keyes has a long and successful track record of mentoring students and graduates at the highest level, encouraging then to achieve their personal goals while also serving their communities.”

Dr. William A. Keyes IV (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Keyes is the founder and president of the Institute for Responsible Citizenship. Based in Washington, D. C., the Institute selects some of America’s best and brightest African American male college students for internships that prepare them for leadership positions in both the public and private sectors. The Institute develops these young men by introducing them to industry leaders, and through the study of economic and constitutional principles.

Dr. Keyes grew up in Washington, NC and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is the only person in the University’s 227-year history to earn a PhD while serving on its Board of Trustees. Dr. Keyes served as a White House senior policy advisor from 1981 thru 1984. Dr. Keyes serves on several other Boards and has received many awards, including the Order of the Golden Fleece, the most prestigious honorary society at UNC. He has also been inducted into the Frank Porter Graham Honor Society and received the prestigious Harvey E. Beech Outstanding Alumni Award.

