 

PRGX Addresses Why Retailers Need a Mobile Phone Activation Audit

Activation audits can deliver short-term cash returns and help identify process improvements for future contract negotiations with mobile carriers

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced its recent webinar, “Why Retailers Need a Mobile Phone Activation Audit,” is now available here.

The introduction of 5G, satellite internet and other new mobile technologies will spark increased demand for the sale and activation of mobile phones through retailer networks. However, due to the complexity of these transactions and manual processes involved, many large stores often miss out on key commissions and profit opportunities after the transaction.

In “Why Retailers Need a Mobile Phone Activation Audit,” Jim Albrecht, VP of Audit Operations, and Glen Hall, Audit Manager, address trends surrounding mobile phone usage and adoption, how activation audits deliver short-term cash returns and what process improvements retailers can make to enhance contract negotiations. The webinar also examines new market opportunities for retailers and how to take advantage of them.

“Activation audits ensure retailers are maximizing the value of their mobile phone sales and creating mutually beneficial contract terms with mobile providers,” said Albrecht. “As consumers increasingly turn to retailers for mobile phone purchases, it is critical that retailers ensure they are making the most of their partnerships and exploring new opportunities with innovative audit firms.”

The webinar, which was hosted on Aug. 4, 2020, is available here: https://www.prgx.com/resources/why-retailers-need-a-mobile-phone-activ ....

About PRGX
PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

