 

BOULDER CANYON Debuts New Thin & Crispy Potato Chips Made With Avocado Oil!

Thin chip lovers, look no further: BOULDER CANYON brings adventurous, flavorful snack food innovation to those seeking a better-for-you experience with their new Thin & Crispy potato chips.

NEW! Boulder Canyon Thin & Crispy Potato Chips, including Classic Sea Salt and Cheddar Sour Cream. (Photo: Business Wire)

These classically thin-cut potato chips are cooked in avocado oil and feature a unique buttery flavor with an extra-crispy bite. In a sea of kettle-chip options, BOULDER CANYON rises above the rest, offering their audience a choice of kettle and non-kettle chips cooked in better-for-you oils. BOULDER CANYON Thin & Crispy potato chips are available in Classic Sea Salt or rich Cheddar Sour Cream.

As the leader of potato chips cooked in better-for-you oils, BOULDER CANYON continues its impressive track record of providing simple and healthier snack foods options. BOULDER CANYON has risen to be a fast-growing salty snack brand with the number one potato chip SKU in the natural channel, BOULDER CANYON Avocado Oil Sea Salt Potato Chip.*

“As a trailblazer in better-for-you snacking, BOULDER CANYON looks to the great outdoors for inspiration. We seek paths which will take us to new taste adventures and to snacks you can feel good about. We’re thrilled to share something so new and refreshing with our loyal fans and adventure snackers alike. So, wherever your path takes you, bring BOULDER CANYON along,” said Mickey Burnett, VP, Marketing Craft & BFY Brands, Utz Brands, Inc.

Founded in 1994 in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains, BOULDER CANYON potato chips are made from an original family recipe with premium, American grown potatoes. In addition to the NEW Thin & Crispy potato chips, BOULDER CANYON offers over thirty different potato chip varieties, cooked in better-for-you specialty oils including avocado oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil/safflower oil. These unique oils impart hints of different flavor nuances while providing a hearty, crunchy and satisfying snacking experience.

BOULDER CANYON snacks can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available on-line through the new BOULDER CANYON website. Can’t find them in your local store? Use WeStock, the crowd-stocking app that works with your favorite retailers to request the products you crave.

*Source: SPINS 52Wk ending 9.6.20

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, BOULDER CANYON, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS! among others.

After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

