CSG Revenue Management Solutions Recognised by Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan believes that CSG's ability to consistently maintain the quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness of its convergent revenue management solutions, and its highly qualified workforce and strong collaboration culture, differentiates the company in today’s complex environment. Frost & Sullivan further believes these characteristics will see CSG continue to deliver an impactful contribution in Asia-Pacific in the long term.

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) has long been an industry leader in delivering flexible, cost-effective monetisation solutions for communication service providers across the globe. Today, the company’s lean and agile revenue management solutions have been recognised by Frost & Sullivan, awarding CSG with its 2020 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Revenue Management Product Leadership Award.

“CSG has long been a preferred partner of customers in Asia-Pacific for many years. The significant number of long-term and repeat customers highlights the consistency of CSG’s quality," said Quah Mei Lee, associate director, Frost & Sullivan ICT Practice. "With its modular architecture, CSG's solutions enable customers to implement features and functionalities quickly to meet their specific business needs.”

According to Frost & Sullivan, “CSG’s revenue management solutions have become an important tool for industry participants as they strive to expand their customer bases. This is especially important in the Asia-Pacific region, where the rising mobile and internet penetration amplifies this challenge. By fortifying its operational efficiency with a dedicated workforce that continues to demonstrate a strong customer focus in creating and deploying innovative revenue management solutions, CSG has solidified its business impact for customers in this region, as well as for the entire telecommunications industry.”

“Digital transformation, customer monetisation, the ability to realise new revenue streams through technology innovation and subsequent ability to launch new services quickly are top of mind with our customers,” said Ken Kennedy, president, technology and product, CSG. “We are honoured to be recognised by Frost & Sullivan for our revenue and customer management solutions that help companies worldwide optimise their customer experiences and support long-term profitability.”