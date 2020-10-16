 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 16:20  |  42   |   |   

 

 

 

Bid procedure 22 October 2020

Bonds Covered  Bond Nordea Hypotek 5533     (SE0010442731) 2023-09-20
Covered  Bond SEB 576                              (SE0010049841) 2023-12-20
Covered  Bond Stadshypotek 1587          (SE0010441303) 2023-06-01
Covered  Bond Swedbank Hypotek 193  (SE0011089622) 2023-12-20
Covered  Bond Danske Hypotek 2312     (SE0011116474) 2023-12-20
Covered  Bond Lansfors. Hypotek 516    (SE0009190390) 2023-09-20
Covered  Bond SCBC 144                           (SE0011167428) 2023-06-21

 
Bid date Thursday 22 October 2020
Bid times 0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5533
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 576
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1587
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 193
SEK  300 million ± SEK 150 million in issue 2312
SEK  600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 516
SEK  600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 144

 

Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total

 

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

  		A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5533
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 576
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1587
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 193
A maximum of SEK  300 million per bid in issue 2312
A maximum of SEK  600 million per bid in issue 516
A maximum of SEK  600 million per bid in issue 144

 

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

  		SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time No later than 1015 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date Monday 26 October 2020
Delivery of Bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
   
   

Stockholm, 16 October 2020


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Orchard Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Libmeldy for the Treatment of Early-Onset ...
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
URW Press Release
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
CINECA to Build World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer with NVIDIA and Atos
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...