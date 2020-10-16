 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS

Bid procedure on 20 October 2020, Municipalities and Regions

Bonds:

Floating-Rate Notes (FRN) issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in 2024.

The following issuers are accepted for delivery:

Borås Stad
Göteborgs Stad
Helsingborgs Stad
Lunds Kommun
Malmö Stad

Nacka Kommun
Norrköpings Kommun
Region Skåne
Stockholms Stad
Region Stockholm
Sundsvalls Kommun
Södertälje Kommun
Täby Kommun
Uppsala Kommun

Vellinge Kommun
Västerås Stad
Örebro Kommun
Östersunds Kommun
 

Delivery may not be made in Bonds purchased by the Counterparty from the issuer less than one week prior to the date for announcing the Specific terms, i.e. the purchase may not have been made after 9 October 2020.
Bids:

Bids are made to tel 08-696 69 70 and confirmed in writing by a filled-in Bid form by e-mail to EOL@riksbank.se.
Bid date:

Tuesday 20 October 2020

Bid time:

1000-1100 hours (CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume: (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 750 +/- 750 million
Highest permitted bid volume:

(corresponding nominal amount)

The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 1 000 million.

No bid may contain Bonds exceeding SEK 750 million issued by the Stockholms Stad, Region Stockholm or Göteborgs Stad.

For other issuers, bids may not contain Bonds exceeding SEK 100 million issued by the same issuer.

Lowest permitted bid volume:

(corresponding nominal amount)

The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 50 million and not be less than SEK 5 million per Bond (ISIN code).

Credit rating classes:

The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied.

Class 1: A long-term credit rating of AAA with S&P, Aaa with Moody’s or AAA with Fitch.

Class 2: A long-term credit rating of AA+ with S&P, Aa1 with Moody’s or AA+ with Fitch.

Maturity:

Bonds maturing between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024. The year is divided into four quarters and bids are placed for each quarter and Credit Class.

Example: For Credit Class 1 with maturity quarter 2, a bid of SEK 90 million is placed at interest x %.
Expected allocation time:

1130 (CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date:

Thursday, 22 October 2020

Delivery of Bonds:

Bonds issued in the PM section:
To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system: 1 4948 6383.

Bonds issued in the AM section:
To the Riksbank's account at the Global Custodian State Street:

Global Custodian BIC Code: SBOSUS3CXXX
Local Settlement Agent: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (SEB)
Local Settlement Agent BIC Code: ESSESESSXXX
Global Custodian's Account Name at SEB: STATE STREET BANK & TRUST
Global Custodian's Account Number at SEB: 01-100 386 491
Riksbank's Account Name at the Global Custodian: SVERIGES RIKSBANK Riksbank's Account Number at the Global Custodian: 0145
PSET BIC: VPCSSESSXXX

Counterparties must use BIC: ESSESESSXXX in field 95P::DEAG/REAG and State Street BIC: SBOSUS3CXXX in field 95P::SELL/BUYR in the settlement instruction.

Bonds issued for the euro market (ISIN code with XS):
To the Riksbank's account at Euroclear Bank: 91181.

General terms and conditions

General terms and conditions for the Riksbank´s purchases of bonds via bid procedures 2020:2, dated 24 April 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 16 October 2020




Disclaimer

