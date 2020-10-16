CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Bid procedure 23 October 2020
|Bonds
|
Government bond SGB 1060 (SE0009496367) 2028-05-12
Government bond SGB 1061 (SE0011281922) 2029-11-12
|Bid date
|Friday 23 October 2020
|Bid times
|0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 500 million in issue SGB 1060
SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 500 million in issue SGB 1061
Maximum volume 3,0 billion SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1060
A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1061
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1010 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Tuesday 27 October 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 16 October 2020
