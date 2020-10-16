CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Bid procedure 23 October 2020

Bonds Government bond SGB 1060 (SE0009496367) 2028-05-12

Government bond SGB 1061 (SE0011281922) 2029-11-12









Bid date Friday 23 October 2020

Bid times 0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 500 million in issue SGB 1060

SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 500 million in issue SGB 1061







Maximum volume 3,0 billion SEK





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1060

A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid

Expected allocation time No later than 1010 hours (CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date Tuesday 27 October 2020