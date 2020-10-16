 

Production report for September 2020

Oslo, 16 October 2020

Below please find average gross operated production in September 2020 and corresponding numbers for August 2020.

IOX operated September 2020 August 2020
  Boepd(1) Bopd (2) Boepd(1) Bopd (2)
Colombia 1,207 676 1,178 633
Argentina (3) 2,790 246 2,697 183
  1. Barrels of oil equivalents per day
  2. Barrels of oil per day
  3. Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approves operator’s licence.

Comments
Production in Colombia was relatively stable in September compared to the previous month. All the most important wells were performing well.
In Argentina, oil production was shut in earlier this year due to low oil price. In September approximately on third of the oil production was back on stream. Gas production in the company’s Argentinian fields continued at a relatively high level throughout the period.

***************************

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


