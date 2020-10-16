 

PyroGenesis Announces Upsize of its Previously Announced Bought-Deal Short Form Prospectus Offering of Units to a Total of $12 Million, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (“PyroGenesis” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PYR) (OTCQB:PYRNF) (FRA:8PY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a revised agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation (as the sole underwriter and sole bookrunner, the “Underwriter”), to increase the size of the previously announced bought-deal short-form prospectus offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $3.60 per Unit to 2,917,000 for gross proceeds of $10,501,200 and concurrently announces the full exercise of the over-allotment option of 437,550 Units for additional gross proceeds of $1,575,180. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the sale of Units, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option, is $12,076,380 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $4.50 at any time up to 24 months from Closing (as defined herein).

Provided that if, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), or other principal exchange on which the Common Shares are listed, is greater than $6.75 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the “Accelerated Exercise Period”). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in those provinces of Canada as the Underwriter may designate pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions and may be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an appropriate exemption from the registration requirements under applicable U.S. law.

