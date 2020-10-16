KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES NEW COMMUNITY PROGRAM TO HELP PROVIDE SAFER INDOOR AIR TO SCHOOLS

When partnering with school districts, Kronos will donate a limited quantity of the Company's flagship air purifiers to local schools and charitable organizations that share our vision to enhance school children's quality of life while improving indoor air quality (IAQ).

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, October 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced a new community program (SAFE AIR Program) to provide safer and healthier air to schools nationwide.

"Children are our future. It is our duty as parents and as a society to do all we can to improve the future generation's quality of life. As part of our ongoing commitment to becoming a public benefit corporation, we support a sustainable development that improves indoor air quality in schools and other public places," said Kronos president Michael Rubinov.

Patented Kronos air purifiers are easy to operate and require minimal maintenance and utilize washable filters that do not need to be replaced, making this an ideal air purifier choice for schools due to the lowest cost of maintenance and very low energy consumption. We have a variety of products designed for classrooms of different sizes, hallways, libraries, and school buses. All of our products are capable of eliminating bacteria, viruses, gases, smoke, and allergens.

Kronos Air Purifiers are sustainable and ecofriendly due to our unique patented permanent washable filters. Outdated HEPA filters aren't recyclable, and they don't biodegrade. Reportedly 6000 tons of HEPA filters find their way into landfills each year, and they take millennia to decompose.

Kronos strictly follows and supports the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) guidelines on Healthy Indoor Environments in Schools during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As part of the program, the Company's team, volunteers, and independent sales reps will provide free EPA IAQ Tools for Schools' Action Kits that show educators how to carry out a practical plan to improve indoor air problems at little- or no cost using straightforward activities and in-house staff. The Kit provides best practices, industry guidelines, sample policies, and a sample IAQ management plan.