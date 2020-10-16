Surfactants Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 61,560.15 Million by Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Surfactants Market by Product Type (Amphoteric Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Non-Anionic Surfactants), by Substrate Type (Bio-based surfactant, Synthetic Surfactants), by Application (Crop Protection, Elastomers and plastics Industry, Food Industry, Industry and Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Personal Care Industry, Soap Industry, Textile Industry) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 ", published on Valuates Reports .

The Global Surfactants Market Size is expected to grow from USD 44,175.39 Million in 2019 to USD 61,560.15 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.68% During the Forecast Period.

The Surfactants Market size is driven by a rising population in the Asia Pacific region and increasing urbanization. In addition, due to COVID-19, increased awareness of products such as hand sanitizer is also fueling the growth of surfactants market size.

MAJOR TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SURFACTANTS MARKET SIZE

Surfactants are often used in the form of emulsifiers, detergents, wetting agents, dispersants, or foaming agents to lower the surface tension between either two liquids or a solid and a liquid. They find application in several end-use industries, such as petroleum, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and cosmetics. This widespread application in various end-user industries is expected to increase the surfactant market size.

Low raw material prices, along with lower production costs, are expected to increase the adoption of surfactants. Surfactants provide foam and emulsion with stability and viscosity. This feature is expected to be expected to drive the surfactant market size during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be hampered by price fluctuations due to growing environmental issues about surfactant toxicity and degradability, along with fluctuating crude oil prices. However, in mature economies, including Europe and the U.S., increasing consumer understanding of the use of eco-friendly goods is expected to boost demand for bio-surfactants. Various regulations levied by many economies, such as the European Union, have also propelled companies to invest in environmentally sustainable bio-based technologies.