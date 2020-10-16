Asana Named No. 2 on the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces . Building on three consecutive years in the prestigious ranking’s top ten, Asana climbed to #2 on this year’s Best Small & Medium Workplaces list.

Driving deep levels of connection across time zones, 98 percent of Asana's U.S. employees said that Asana is a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees in an average U.S. company. (Photo: Business Wire)

Asana's ranking on the Best Small & Medium Workplaces list marks the seventh outstanding honor for Asana's award-winning culture in 2020. Earlier this year, Great Place to Work and Fortune awarded Asana the #1 Best Small and Medium Workplace in the Bay Area; #1 Best Workplace for Millennials; #1 Workplace in Technology; #7 Best Small Workplace in Ireland; and #8 Workplace for Women. In addition, Asana was recognized on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for the third year in a row and took #17 on Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 - up from #41 in 2019.

Fifteen percent of The Best Small & Medium Workplaces award is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced. The remaining 85 percent of the rank is based on survey responses from Asana’s U.S. teams in San Francisco and New York, two of its nine global offices. Driving deep levels of connection from coast to coast, 98 percent said that Asana is a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees in an average U.S. company.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the best small and medium workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune, particularly as we continue to scale our team and culture across the U.S. and globally,” said Anna Binder, Head of People Operations at Asana. “So many teams are juggling multiple responsibilities at home right now, from schooling to caretaking, it’s more important than ever to take care of yourself and the people you love, first. At Asana, our commitment to ensuring that our global teams feel connected and engaged is stronger than ever as we continue building a product and culture grounded in inclusion, transparency, and accountability.”