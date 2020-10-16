 

Asana Named No. 2 on the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 16:41  |  25   |   |   

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces. Building on three consecutive years in the prestigious ranking’s top ten, Asana climbed to #2 on this year’s Best Small & Medium Workplaces list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005486/en/

Driving deep levels of connection across time zones, 98 percent of Asana's U.S. employees said that Asana is a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees in an average U.S. company. (Photo: Business Wire)

Driving deep levels of connection across time zones, 98 percent of Asana's U.S. employees said that Asana is a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees in an average U.S. company. (Photo: Business Wire)

Asana's ranking on the Best Small & Medium Workplaces list marks the seventh outstanding honor for Asana's award-winning culture in 2020. Earlier this year, Great Place to Work and Fortune awarded Asana the #1 Best Small and Medium Workplace in the Bay Area; #1 Best Workplace for Millennials; #1 Workplace in Technology; #7 Best Small Workplace in Ireland; and #8 Workplace for Women. In addition, Asana was recognized on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for the third year in a row and took #17 on Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 - up from #41 in 2019.

Fifteen percent of The Best Small & Medium Workplaces award is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced. The remaining 85 percent of the rank is based on survey responses from Asana’s U.S. teams in San Francisco and New York, two of its nine global offices. Driving deep levels of connection from coast to coast, 98 percent said that Asana is a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees in an average U.S. company.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the best small and medium workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune, particularly as we continue to scale our team and culture across the U.S. and globally,” said Anna Binder, Head of People Operations at Asana. “So many teams are juggling multiple responsibilities at home right now, from schooling to caretaking, it’s more important than ever to take care of yourself and the people you love, first. At Asana, our commitment to ensuring that our global teams feel connected and engaged is stronger than ever as we continue building a product and culture grounded in inclusion, transparency, and accountability.”

Seite 1 von 2
Asana Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
Blink and SG Blocks Enter Into Strategic Master Development and Production Agreement to Bring ...
Square announces Terminal API at Unboxed 2020 Conference
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Third Quarter 2020 Distribution; Third Quarter 2020 Earnings ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Diese 3 Aktien machen die Zukunft besser – aber sind sie auch Käufe?