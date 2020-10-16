 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 16:45  |  33   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 19, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased OneSpan Inc. (“OneSpan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OSPN) securities between May 9, 2018 and August 11, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In September 2018, the Company completed its IPO, selling 13.8 million ADSs at $7.00 per share.

On August 4, 2020, OneSpan announced that it had identified errors relate to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses. As a result, the Company estimated that it had overstated revenue by $2 to $2.5 million between first quarter 2018 and first quarter 2020.

Then, on August 11, 2020, OneSpan disclosed that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2020. According to the Company, revenue had been overstated by $2.2 million from the first quarter in the year ended December 31, 2018 to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. OneSpan also withdrew its fiscal 2020 guidance.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $12.36, or nearly 40%, to close at $18.84 per share on August 12, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020; (3) that as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC; (4) that OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements; (5) that all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results and reputation; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired OnrSpan securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 19, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

OneSpan Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Blink and SG Blocks Enter Into Strategic Master Development and Production Agreement to Bring ...
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
Square announces Terminal API at Unboxed 2020 Conference
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Third Quarter 2020 Distribution; Third Quarter 2020 Earnings ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
OneSpan Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call to Monday, November 2, 2020
06.10.20
OneSpan to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results November 3, 2020
23.09.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds OneSpan Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OSPN
17.09.20
OneSpan Welcomes Former Head of Oracle Identity Cloud Service as CTO
17.09.20
OneSpan and ForgeRock Partnership Helps Secure Remote Banking with a Single Platform for Identity, Authentication and Risk Analytics