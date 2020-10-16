 

The 11th Pan-Beibu Gulf Economic Cooperation Forum & 2020 Beibu Gulf International Gateway Port Cooperation Summit was held on October 15 in Guangxi's Nanning City

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 16:56  |  27   |   |   

NANNING, China, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Pan-Beibu Gulf Economic Cooperation Forum & 2020 Beibu Gulf International Gateway Port Cooperation Summit, with Guangxi China-ASEAN Panorama Magazine Agency Co., Ltd as the executive organization, was held on October 15, 2020, in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China.

11th_Pan_Beibu_Gulf_Economic_Cooperation_Forum

Lu Xinshe, Secretary of CPC Guangxi Committee, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangxi Peoples Congress, China, H.E. Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Thailand, and Li Xiaopeng, Minister of Transport, China gave live and video remarks for the opening ceremony of the 11th Pan-Beibu Gulf Economic Cooperation Forum respectively. Chen Wu, Governor, Guangxi, China, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at Prime Ministers Office, and Minister of Finance and Economy II, Ministry of Finance and Economy, Brunei, and Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong, Minister of Transport, Malaysia gave live and video keynote speeches for the forum and 15 domestic and foreign guests delivered their speeches in the seminars.

The theme of this years Forum is Focusing on International Gateway Port, Jointly Building New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor: A New Era of Pan-Beibu Gulf Cooperation. Two topics are set under the Forum, namely "Jointly Construct Beibu Gulf International Gateway Port and Explore New Model of Interactive Development" and "Build High-Quality New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor to Serve the Development of International Supply Chain".

Contact: Chen Libing, +86-0771-5807700

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314053/11th_Pan_Beibu_Gulf_Economic_Cooperation_Forum.jpg

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
Cyient reports PAT at INR 839 Mn for the Second Quarter FY 21; growth of 3% QoQ
The First "CPG Book Fest" Successfully Concluded on 10th October 2020
SHAREit becomes the fastest growing media source globally
Orvana Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Consolidated Production of 63,937 Gold Equivalent Ounces
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market worth $38.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Real Asset Management Helps Hywel Dda University Health Board Maintain its Medical Equipment and ...
New data analysis on Blue Light Cystoscopy efficiency presented at the virtual BLADDR 2020 congress
Scaled Agile, Inc. announces keynotes, customer stories, and featured panelists for largest-ever ...
analytica 2020 - free entry from the computer
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Cargobase Reports 273% Growth by Helping Companies Navigate COVID-19 Crisis
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease