GOGL – Transition of Chief Commercial Officer

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the “Company“) today announced that the Company and Mr. Thomas Semino, Chief Commercial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, have reached an agreement pursuant to which Mr. Semino will be stepping down from his current role. Mr. Semino, who is based in Singapore, has agreed to make himself available in the near term to assist Golden Ocean with an orderly transition of his responsibilities.

Mr. Ulrik Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented: "I would like to thank Thomas for his contributions to Golden Ocean over the last four years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors”