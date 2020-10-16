Glatfelter Changes Date of its Third Quarter Earnings Release to November 9ᵗʰ

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), announced today that after additional consideration, and in light of feedback received from shareholders regarding its normal cadence for the 3rd quarter earnings release coinciding with the U.S. Election Day, it has decided to postpone its earnings release to Monday, November 9th .



Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.