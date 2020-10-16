 

Glatfelter Changes Date of its Third Quarter Earnings Release to November 9ᵗʰ

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), announced today that after additional consideration, and in light of feedback received from shareholders regarding its normal cadence for the 3rd quarter earnings release coinciding with the U.S. Election Day, it has decided to postpone its earnings release to Monday, November 9th .

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.

What:  Glatfelter’s 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call
   
When: Monday, November 9, 2020, 11:00 a.m. (ET)
   
Number:  US dial (888) 335-5539 
  International dial (973) 582-2857
   
Conference ID:  5797672
   
Webcast:  http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx
   
Rebroadcast Dates: November 9, 2020, 2:00 p.m. through November 23, 2020, 11:59 p.m.
   
Rebroadcast Number:  US dial (855) 859-2056
  International dial (404) 537-3406
   
Conference ID: 5797672

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,500 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

 

Contacts:  
Investors: Media:
Ramesh Shettigar Eileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793
ramesh.shettigar@glatfelter.com eileen.beck@glatfelter.com

 




