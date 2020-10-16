 

Altria to Host Webcast of 2020 Third-Quarter Results

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Friday, October 30, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2020 third-quarter business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com or through the Altria Investor App.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2020 third-quarter business results, and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

