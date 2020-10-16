 

Opthea Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020   

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT, Nasdaq: OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announces the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the “Offering”) of 8,563,300 American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), representing 68,506,400 ordinary shares, at an initial public offering price of US$13.50 per ADS, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, and in lieu of ADSs, the Company offered and sold to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase 936,700 ADSs at a public offering price of US$13.49999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the initial public offering price per ADS, minus the US$0.00001 per ADS exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately US$128.2 million. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,425,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price per ADS less underwriting discounts and commissions. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 16, 2020 under the ticker symbol “OPT.” The Offering is expected to close on or about October 20, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Citigroup and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Truist Securities are acting as lead managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 16, 2020. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering, when available, may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110; by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or email: syndicate@svbleerink.com.

