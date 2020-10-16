Regenerate, Recycle, Resist Innovation Restarts With WORTH Partnership Project at the Dutch Design Week
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Design jewellery made with charcoal, modular
lighting systems with remote control functions to customize the ambience of your
surroundings, backpacks made of mycelium skin (a fungus organism):
sustainability, customization and a strong incorporation of technology are the
key drivers to the new generations of European designers who, under the Worth
Partnership Project, an initiative funded by the COSME programme of the European
Union, will take part in the Virtual Dutch Design Week.
(https://ddw.nl/en/programme/2698/worth-partnership-project)
From October 17th to 23rd , every morning at 10.00AM on the WORTH YouTube
channel, 7 amazing videos will show how European designers have interpreted
themes such as circular economy, digital production, use of high performance
materials, social innovation and craftsmanship 4.0 on real products.
In addition to these initiatives, live on the WORTH Partnership Project YouTube
channel (https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.y
outube.com%2Fchannel%2FUCffts3cOVyYf2hCVuU0OU7w&data=04%7C01%7Crelease%40prnewsw
ire.co.uk%7Cab71b494a4614d15f62908d871af61ed%7C887bf9ee3c824b88bcb280d5e169b99b%
7C1%7C0%7C637384345444455738%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjo
iV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=LIhGraP2OlYy5a0ej9eUT4QXuuU
EgHkgDMyb7zMz1hU%3D&reserved=0) , there will also be a series of exclusive
webinars:
- On October 19th at 4.00PM , the British Council will elect the most
sustainable fashion project at the " Sustainable Makers Award 2020 ".
- On October 20th at 12.00p.m., on the topic of "Design your Creative Business"
conducted by WORTH mentors and marketing experts, Silvia Zancarli and Janos
Keresnyei, together with designers Zuzana Kralova and Zerobarracento will talk
about the challenges faced by small creative businesses and how to face them
through the development of a realistic marketing plan.
- On October 21st at 11.00 a.m. , David Parrish, creative industries expert,
will present a quick and inexpensive way to test markets, learn and adapt
during the webinar "The Minimum Viable Product (MPV) for Innovative
Diversification".
- On October 23rd at 3.00 p.m., with the event on "Protect your brand identity"
featuring Anna Maria Stein, a lawyer with international experience, Gaetano
Grizzanti, CEO of UNIVISUAL Brand Consulting, university professor, and
designer Simina Filat, who will help participants understand how to build a
brand identity, make it a strategic asset while protecting it.
WORTH Partnership Project is Europe's largest creative incubator, with 152
selected projects involving 345 partners from 34 EU-COSME countries - from
France to Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, as well as the Netherlands, Slovenia,
Moldova, Estonia, Sweden, Finland, Montenegro, Serbia, etc. This European
Commission project is a unique laboratory where European designers can
experience the benefits of transnational collaborations and the participation of
more than 500 million people in an internal market.
https://www.worthproject.eu/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314392/Worth_Partnership_Project.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132132/4736573
OTS: WORTH Partnership Project
