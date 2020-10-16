Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Design jewellery made with charcoal, modular

lighting systems with remote control functions to customize the ambience of your

surroundings, backpacks made of mycelium skin (a fungus organism):

sustainability, customization and a strong incorporation of technology are the

key drivers to the new generations of European designers who, under the Worth

Partnership Project, an initiative funded by the COSME programme of the European

Union, will take part in the Virtual Dutch Design Week.

(https://ddw.nl/en/programme/2698/worth-partnership-project)



From October 17th to 23rd , every morning at 10.00AM on the WORTH YouTube

channel, 7 amazing videos will show how European designers have interpreted

themes such as circular economy, digital production, use of high performance

materials, social innovation and craftsmanship 4.0 on real products.







channel (https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.y

outube.com%2Fchannel%2FUCffts3cOVyYf2hCVuU0OU7w&data=04%7C01%7Crelease%40prnewsw

ire.co.uk%7Cab71b494a4614d15f62908d871af61ed%7C887bf9ee3c824b88bcb280d5e169b99b%

7C1%7C0%7C637384345444455738%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjo

iV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=LIhGraP2OlYy5a0ej9eUT4QXuuU

EgHkgDMyb7zMz1hU%3D&reserved=0) , there will also be a series of exclusive

webinars:



- On October 19th at 4.00PM , the British Council will elect the most

sustainable fashion project at the " Sustainable Makers Award 2020 ".

- On October 20th at 12.00p.m., on the topic of "Design your Creative Business"

conducted by WORTH mentors and marketing experts, Silvia Zancarli and Janos

Keresnyei, together with designers Zuzana Kralova and Zerobarracento will talk

about the challenges faced by small creative businesses and how to face them

through the development of a realistic marketing plan.

- On October 21st at 11.00 a.m. , David Parrish, creative industries expert,

will present a quick and inexpensive way to test markets, learn and adapt

during the webinar "The Minimum Viable Product (MPV) for Innovative

Diversification".

- On October 23rd at 3.00 p.m., with the event on "Protect your brand identity"

featuring Anna Maria Stein, a lawyer with international experience, Gaetano

Grizzanti, CEO of UNIVISUAL Brand Consulting, university professor, and

designer Simina Filat, who will help participants understand how to build a

brand identity, make it a strategic asset while protecting it.



WORTH Partnership Project is Europe's largest creative incubator, with 152

selected projects involving 345 partners from 34 EU-COSME countries - from

France to Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, as well as the Netherlands, Slovenia,

Moldova, Estonia, Sweden, Finland, Montenegro, Serbia, etc. This European

Commission project is a unique laboratory where European designers can

experience the benefits of transnational collaborations and the participation of

more than 500 million people in an internal market.



https://www.worthproject.eu/



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314392/Worth_Partnership_Project.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132132/4736573

OTS: WORTH Partnership Project





In addition to these initiatives, live on the WORTH Partnership Project YouTubechannel (https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fchannel%2FUCffts3cOVyYf2hCVuU0OU7w&data=04%7C01%7Crelease%40prnewswire.co.uk%7Cab71b494a4614d15f62908d871af61ed%7C887bf9ee3c824b88bcb280d5e169b99b%7C1%7C0%7C637384345444455738%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=LIhGraP2OlYy5a0ej9eUT4QXuuUEgHkgDMyb7zMz1hU%3D&reserved=0) , there will also be a series of exclusivewebinars:- On October 19th at 4.00PM , the British Council will elect the mostsustainable fashion project at the " Sustainable Makers Award 2020 ".- On October 20th at 12.00p.m., on the topic of "Design your Creative Business"conducted by WORTH mentors and marketing experts, Silvia Zancarli and JanosKeresnyei, together with designers Zuzana Kralova and Zerobarracento will talkabout the challenges faced by small creative businesses and how to face themthrough the development of a realistic marketing plan.- On October 21st at 11.00 a.m. , David Parrish, creative industries expert,will present a quick and inexpensive way to test markets, learn and adaptduring the webinar "The Minimum Viable Product (MPV) for InnovativeDiversification".- On October 23rd at 3.00 p.m., with the event on "Protect your brand identity"featuring Anna Maria Stein, a lawyer with international experience, GaetanoGrizzanti, CEO of UNIVISUAL Brand Consulting, university professor, anddesigner Simina Filat, who will help participants understand how to build abrand identity, make it a strategic asset while protecting it.WORTH Partnership Project is Europe's largest creative incubator, with 152selected projects involving 345 partners from 34 EU-COSME countries - fromFrance to Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, as well as the Netherlands, Slovenia,Moldova, Estonia, Sweden, Finland, Montenegro, Serbia, etc. This EuropeanCommission project is a unique laboratory where European designers canexperience the benefits of transnational collaborations and the participation ofmore than 500 million people in an internal market.https://www.worthproject.eu/Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314392/Worth_Partnership_Project.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132132/4736573OTS: WORTH Partnership Project