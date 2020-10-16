 

Stabilization measures taken

Orphazyme A/S
Copenhagen, Denmark, October 16, 2020 – With reference to company announcement no. 56/2020 dated September 29, 2020 regarding beginning of the stabilization period following the global offering (the “Global Offering”), consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each such ADS representing one ordinary share (the “Ordinary Shares”), in the United States (the "U.S. Offering"), and a concurrent private placement of Ordinary Shares in Europe (the “European Private Placement”), Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme") has received notification from  BofA Securities, Inc., who is acting as stabilizing manager in the Global Offering, that the stabilization measures set out in the attached notification have been taken. Reference is made to the attached notification from BofA Securities, Inc., given on its and its affiliate, BofA Securities Europe SA, behalf to Orphazyme, with respect to the ADSs of Orphazyme traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States and the Ordinary Shares of Orphazyme traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, respectively.

This company announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful and the announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into such jurisdiction, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

