Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $368 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB79 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $368 million in SB Certificates (SB79 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about October 23, 2020. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally backed by properties with five or more units. This is the tenth SB Certificate transaction in 2020.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average Life

(Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar

Price A-5H $137.402 4.09 34 0.8000% 0.6638% 100.4991 A-7H $124.271 5.57 46 0.9900% 0.8942% 100.4617 A-10F $107.025 7.13 40 1.0300% 0.9580% 100.4370 X-1 $368.697 5.13 1,450 1.2358% 14.8232% 8.7273

Details:

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing three senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2020-SB79 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the four classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.