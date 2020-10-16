 

WISeKey’s Watch Birth Certificate on the Blockchain Already Securing over 2.5 Million Luxury Swiss Watches

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 18:00  |  43   |   |   

WISeKey's Watch Birth Certificate on the Blockchain Already Securing over 2.5 Million Luxury Swiss Watches

Geneva, Switzerland – October 16, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) a leading global cybersecurity company, today announced that as one of the first cybersecurity companies in the world to use dual factor authentication combined with blockchain technology to secure luxury watches, currently protects over 2.5 million luxury watches.

Since 2010, WISeKey has partnered with manufactures of luxury watches, including Favre-Leuba and Hublot to integrate semiconductors tags powered with its VaultIC154 NFC secure element and provide brands with the ability of:

  • issuing a storage device comprising of a digital certificate of authenticity
  • checking, when required, the validity of the digital certificate of authenticity
  • modifying, when required, the status of validity of the digital certificate of authenticity.

These tags, when placed on any product and tapped by an NFC phone, securely authenticate and track the product much like an embedded ePassport and confirm the identity of the product on the BlockChain ledger.

“WISeKey has long been recognized as a leader in providing luxury and other product manufacturers with reliable means to protect their brands against counterfeiting,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. “With the addition of the WISeAuthentic BlockChain platform, we can now provide our clients with a powerful and unified way to shield their brands from the harmful effects of counterfeiting, while providing enhanced visibility into their end-consumers.”

WISeKey’s technology creates Watch Birth Certificates, digital identities which are analogous to birth certificates.  The Watch Birth Certificate is signed, or “certified” by a trusted authority and contains basic information such as date & time of manufacture (birth), company (parents), and type of product.  This digital identity, used throughout the watch lifetime, allows the watch to become a “Trusted Object” of the Internet, prove its identity and provide verifiable data.

The Watch Birth Certificate is based on a cryptographic public‑private key pair that is unique to each IoT device.  The public key for this key pair is part of the certificate and can be freely distributed, while the private key is used whenever the IoT device needs to verify its identity or to sign data to ensure cryptographic integrity. It is the private key that represents the essence of the identity of the IoT device.

