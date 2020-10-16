Ross Stores Announces Reference Yields for Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt Securities
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) (the “Company”) today announced the Reference Yields for its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”), in the order of priority set forth in the table below, for up to an aggregate principal amount of the outstanding senior notes listed in the table below (the “Securities”) such that the aggregate amount payable upon settlement (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) for all Securities purchased in the Tender Offers does not exceed $1,000,000,000 (the "Aggregate Tender Cap"), such Aggregate Tender Cap having been increased by the Company on October 15, 2020 from $800,000,000.
|
Title of Security
CUSIP Number/ ISIN Number
Principal Amount Outstanding
Acceptance Priority Level(1)
U.S. Treasury Reference Security
Reference Yield(2)
Bloomberg Reference Page
Fixed Spread
Early Tender Payment(3)
5.450% Senior Notes due 2050
778296 AE3 / US778296AE32
$500,000,000
1
1.250% UST due 5/15/2050
1.518%
FIT1
+190 bps
$30
4.800% Senior Notes due 2030
778296 AD5 / US778296AD58
$400,000,000
2
0.625% UST due 8/15/2030
0.729%
FIT1
+120 bps
$30
4.700% Senior Notes due 2027
778296 AC7 / US778296AC75
$400,000,000
3
0.375% UST due 9/30/2027
0.513%
FIT1
+100 bps
$30
4.600% Senior Notes due 2025
778296 AB9 / US778296AB92
$700,000,000
