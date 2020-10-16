Ross Stores Announces Reference Yields for Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt Securities

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) (the “Company”) today announced the Reference Yields for its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”), in the order of priority set forth in the table below, for up to an aggregate principal amount of the outstanding senior notes listed in the table below (the “Securities”) such that the aggregate amount payable upon settlement (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) for all Securities purchased in the Tender Offers does not exceed $1,000,000,000 (the "Aggregate Tender Cap"), such Aggregate Tender Cap having been increased by the Company on October 15, 2020 from $800,000,000.

Title of Security