 

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” of RiverSource Life Insurance Company (Minneapolis, MN) and its wholly owned subsidiary, RiverSource Life Insurance Co. of New York (Albany, NY). These companies represent the key life/health (L/H) insurance subsidiaries of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Ameriprise) (headquartered in Minneapolis, MN) [NYSE:AMP] and are collectively known as Ameriprise Financial Group. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” of Ameriprise Captive Insurance Company (ACIC) (Burlington, VT), a property/casualty subsidiary of Ameriprise. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” and the existing Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Ameriprise. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of Ameriprise Financial Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings of the L/H companies primarily reflect their solid risk-adjusted capital position, favorable operating results, effective hedging programs, strong market positions and premier brand recognition. Ameriprise continues to benefit from its strong fee-based business, which has led to favorable operating earnings in recent years due to mostly favorable equity markets; however, expects headwinds in the current year. The ratings also consider Ameriprise’s broad multi-platform network of financial advisers and well-developed ERM program, which continues to improve year-over-year and had a very strong pandemic response. The company has managed its legacy variable annuity (VA) guarantees through the use of hedges and adoption of SSAP 108 on VA statutory hedge accounting that better align reported hedge gains (and losses) to changes in reserves. At the holding company level, Ameriprise maintains moderate financial leverage of approximately 30% with solid interest coverage as of second-quarter 2020. Both measures are within AM Best’s guidelines for Ameriprise’s current ratings.

