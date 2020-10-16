DGAP-Adhoc TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
Munich, 16 October 2020 - TRATON SE ("TRATON") and the US-American truck manufacturer Navistar International Corporation ("Navistar"), in which TRATON already holds a stake of 16.8 %, have today reached agreement in principle that TRATON will acquire by merger all shares in Navistar not already held by TRATON, at a price of USD 44.50 per Navistar share.
This agreement in principle remains subject to finalization of due diligence to the satisfaction of TRATON, agreeing on the conclusion of a merger agreement and related transaction documents and the approval of the transaction by the executive bodies and committees of TRATON and VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT as well as the Board of Directors and the Shareholder Meeting of Navistar.
There is no assurance that the parties will reach agreement on definitive transaction documentation, or as to the terms thereof or that any transaction, if such agreement is reached, will ultimately be consummated.
Contact:
Rolf Woller
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
T +49 162 172 33 62
rolf.woller@traton.com
TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com
