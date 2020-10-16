Dundee Corporation Announces Appointment of New Independent Chair and Voting Results From Its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has appointed Mr. Peter Nixon as the new Independent Chair of the board. Mr. Nixon has been a member of the board since August, 2018 and the Lead Director of Dundee since June, 2019. In addition, as a result of Mr. Nixon’s appointment, Jonathan Goodman’s new title effective immediately will be President and Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Nixon has spent more than three decades in the investment industry, specializing in the natural resource sector and working primarily in research and institutional sales. He was also a founder of the investment firm Goepel Shields & Partners and was subsequently President of the firm’s subsidiary in the United States. Mr. Nixon was Senior Vice President of Dundee Securities Corporation from June 1998 to December 2000, where his mandate was to expand the company’s activities in the United States. He is also a member of The Institute of Corporate Directors. The board believes that the appointment of an independent chair is in the best interest of our shareholders as it is consistent with current best governance practices.