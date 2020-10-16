Dundee Corporation Announces Appointment of New Independent Chair and Voting Results From Its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has appointed Mr. Peter Nixon as the new
Independent Chair of the board. Mr. Nixon has been a member of the board since August, 2018 and the Lead Director of Dundee since June, 2019. In addition, as a result of Mr. Nixon’s appointment,
Jonathan Goodman’s new title effective immediately will be President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Nixon has spent more than three decades in the investment industry, specializing in the natural resource sector and working primarily in research and institutional sales. He was also a founder of the investment firm Goepel Shields & Partners and was subsequently President of the firm’s subsidiary in the United States. Mr. Nixon was Senior Vice President of Dundee Securities Corporation from June 1998 to December 2000, where his mandate was to expand the company’s activities in the United States. He is also a member of The Institute of Corporate Directors. The board believes that the appointment of an independent chair is in the best interest of our shareholders as it is consistent with current best governance practices.
“Peter’s appointment to the role of chair completes an initiative we began in 2018 to refresh our board and improve the overall governance structure at Dundee,” said Mr. Goodman. “Each of the committees of the board are fully independent and we have improved diversity with a third of the board now women. I look forward to working with Peter and the board as we continually look to enhance our governance practices and execute our strategy to create long-term value for all stakeholders.”
The Company is also announcing the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) which was held via live audio webcast on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:
Appointment of Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|368,342,740
|99.97
|Votes Withheld
|101,824
|0.03
|Total Votes Cast
|368,444,564
|100
Election of Directors
