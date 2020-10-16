BrokerAssist Selected for 2020 REACH Canada Accelerator

“We are thrilled to be a 2020 REACH Canada accelerator company,” says Marshall Beck, BrokerAssist CEO and co-founder. “We can’t wait to work alongside the REACH Canada, SCV, NAR teams and 7 other inspiring proptech companies. This brings to fruition our strategic plans to enter the Canadian market as we continue to expand our US presence.”

BrokerAssist co-founders, Marshall Beck and Dan Spillane, today announced that BrokerAssist is one of eight companies selected by REACH CANADA to be a member of its inaugural program cohort. REACH is the #1 real estate technology accelerator program, developed by Second Century Ventures, the strategic venture arm of the National Association of REALTORS.

About BrokerAssist

BrokerAssist is the first of its kind mobile-first platform for Realtors to collaborate in real-time for fractional assistance on deal specific tasks (showings, open houses, inspections, etc). Think gig economy for real estate. Even more, BrokerAssist offers a free platform for on-demand referral connections nationwide.

BrokerAssist drives Realtor collaboration and referral networking for efficient business management, growth & maximal client satisfaction. BrokerAssist keeps Realtors at the center of their transactions by providing an integrated platform across communications and payments; thereby helping brokerage firms drive efficiencies & reduce noise in their systems. For more on BrokerAssist, visit www.brokerassist.com.

About REACH Canada

REACH Canada is a unique real estate technology program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active venture fund in the global real estate technology space. Backed by the National Association of REALTORS, SCV and REACH leverage the association’s more than 1.4 million members and a worldwide network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies launch into the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world’s largest industries. For more on REACH Canada, visit www.narreach.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005510/en/