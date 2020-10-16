 

International Frontier Resources Unaware of Any Material Change

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Frontier Resources Corporation (“IFR” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IFR) (OTCQB: IFRTF), at the request of IIROC, IFR wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. The Company also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Montana.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR and on the OTCQB under the symbol IFRTF. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com.

For further information

Steve Hanson – President and CEO or Tony Kinnon Chairman
(403) 618-7346   (403) 607-6591
shanson@internationalfrontier.com   tkinnon@internationalfrontier.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information (collectively "forward‐looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans, strategy, business model, focus, objectives and other aspects of IFR's anticipated future operations and financial, operating and drilling and development plans and results, including, expected future production, production mix, reserves, drilling inventory, net debt, cash flow, operating netbacks, decline rate and decline profile, product mix, capital expenditure program, capital efficiencies, commodity prices, tax pools and targeted growth. In addition, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward‐looking information regarding: anticipated cost savings and operational efficiencies; anticipated capital cost estimations; the focus and allocation of IFR's 2019 capital budget; anticipated production rates, available free cash flow, management's view of the characteristics and quality of the opportunities available to the Company; and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing.

