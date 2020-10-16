International Frontier Resources Unaware of Any Material Change

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Frontier Resources Corporation (“IFR” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IFR) (OTCQB: IFRTF) , at the request of IIROC, IFR wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. The Company also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Montana.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR and on the OTCQB under the symbol IFRTF. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com .

For further information

Steve Hanson – President and CEO or Tony Kinnon – Chairman (403) 618-7346 (403) 607-6591 shanson@internationalfrontier.com tkinnon@internationalfrontier.com

