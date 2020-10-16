 

Brookfield Asset Management Issues US$400 Million Inaugural Green Subordinated Notes

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced the closing of its public offering of 4.625% subordinated notes due October 16, 2080 (the “notes”). The size of the offering was US$400 million.

The notes were issued by Brookfield Finance Inc., an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield, and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a subordinated basis, by Brookfield. Brookfield intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to finance and/or refinance recently completed and future Eligible Green Projects.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement.

The securities were not offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

Brookfield Asset Management 
Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$550 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbols BAM and BAM.A, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer

