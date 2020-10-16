Brookfield Asset Management Issues US$400 Million Inaugural Green Subordinated Notes

The notes were issued by Brookfield Finance Inc., an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield, and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a subordinated basis, by Brookfield. Brookfield intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to finance and/or refinance recently completed and future Eligible Green Projects.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced the closing of its public offering of 4.625% subordinated notes due October 16, 2080 (the “notes”). The size of the offering was US$400 million.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$550 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

