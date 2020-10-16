 New York Public Service Commission Approves Frontier’s Chapter 11 Restructuring

Frontier expects to promptly consummate the transactions contemplated under its previously confirmed Plan of Reorganization and emerge from Chapter 11 in early 2021. Upon emergence, Frontier will have reduced its total outstanding indebtedness by more than $10 billion and will move forward with enhanced financial flexibility to support continued investment in an improved customer experience and long-term growth.

Frontier Communications Corporation (OTC: FTRCQ) (“Frontier Communications”) announced today that it has secured approval from the New York Public Service Commission for its Chapter 11 restructuring. Frontier now has regulatory approvals, or favorable determinations, for its required change-in-control applications related to its court-supervised restructuring process from ten states: Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

“I am pleased with our continued progress in receiving state approvals and appreciate the constructive engagement we have had with regulators across our service territories, including our most recent approval in New York,” said Mark Nielsen, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. “We now await approval in just a few states, including our home State of Connecticut. Through this restructuring process, we are building a stronger financial foundation to provide a better experience for all our customers.”

Jonathan Spalter, President and CEO of USTelecom said, “Frontier serves a critical function in providing essential telecommunications services to its customers across the U.S. We are pleased to see swift and substantial support for Frontier’s restructuring, which, upon completion, will enable it to further invest in its services to better meet customers’ needs.”

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York confirmed the Company’s Plan of Reorganization on August 21, 2020.

Additional Information

Additional information regarding Frontier’s financial restructuring is available at www.frontierrestructuring.com. Court filings and information about the claims process are available at https://cases.primeclerk.com/ftr, by calling the Company’s claims agent, Prime Clerk, toll-free at (877)-433-8020 or sending an email to ftrinfo@primeclerk.com.