 

Nuverra Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Date

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) announced today that it has set December 18, 2020 as the date for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and the close of business on October 26, 2020 as the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A proxy statement containing the meeting details is expected to be available on or before October 30, 2020 to stockholders as of the record date.

About Nuverra

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. Our services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. We provide a suite of solutions to customers who demand safety, environmental compliance and accountability from their service providers. Find additional information about Nuverra in documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.



