 

Thryv announces Jon Taffer of TV’s “Bar Rescue” as Closing Keynote Speaker at Connect20 Small Business Conference November 10 -11

Dallas, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced Jon Taffer, star of TV’s “Bar Rescue”, as its Closing Keynote Speaker for Thryv’s second annual Small Business Conference, to be held virtually November 10 -11. 

Taffer is a New York Times best-selling author, hospitality industry guru and star of Paramount TV Network’s #1 show, “Bar Rescue.” 

While Taffer is known for turning around hotels, restaurants and bars, his broad expertise in product and brand recognition, merchandising promotions, customer acquisition and customer service serve as key messages for small businesses in every market. 

Register now to save your spot for this exciting, no-holds-barred live presentation featuring Jon Taffer, and get the latest info on all of the keynotes, breakout sessions, networking opportunities and more that has made Connect20 the year’s most highly anticipated small business event. 

The two-day, virtual conference features multiple tracks designed to engage small business owners from all industries. 

In addition, some of the exciting presenters to look forward to include:

  • Scott Galloway, Best-selling author of “The Four” and “The Algebra of Happiness”
  • Gene Marks, owner of The Marks Group and nationally-recognized journalist
  • Sandy Lohr, CEO of Matchcraft
  • Barry Moltz, Small Business Expert and nationally-recognized speaker
  • Meg Roberts, President and CEO of The Lash Lounge
  • Brock Blake, CEO and Founder of Lendio
  • Mike Bidwell, President & CEO of Neighborly
  • Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS and Chairperson of the International Franchise Association (IFA)
  • Jon Rotche, CEO & Founder Franworth, former CEO Title Boxing Club
  • Alexandra McKeown, Owner & Co-Founder, Hyperion Brewing Company 

Check out the full agenda and save your seat for Connect20 now! 

About Connect20

Connect20 is a 2-day virtual conference designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs and franchisees that focuses on building, growing, and modernizing their businesses. In today’s COVID-19 environment, it’s essential to find new ways to connect with customers and prospects. 

Attendees will:

  • Hear from today’s most inspiring and successful entrepreneurs, franchisors, financiers, and experts on getting ahead in today’s fast-changing economy
  • Network with industry pioneers and up-and-coming small business owners
  • Learn to use technology and ingenuity to help their business thrive – even in today’s COVID-19 environment.
  • Connect with leaders from nationally-recognized small business resource organizations like America’s Small Business Development Centers, SCORE and the National Women’s Business Council 

About Thryv, Inc.

