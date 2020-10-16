 

Dye & Durham announces global strategic partnership with Future Climate Info & CLS Property Insight, combining their industry leading cloud-based software with innovative environmental, ground risk and liability reports

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced a global strategic partnership with Future Climate Info & CLS Property Insight (FCI/CLS PI).

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of conveyancing due diligence, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard.

The Dye & Durham and FCI/CLS PI partnership brings together deep integration in conveyancing and technology strategy, and product ideation, aimed to provide comprehensive data sets for clients. The integrated ordering capabilities and data driven alerts will ensure conveyancers have access to a complete solution on Dye & Durham's cloud-based software platforms.

"As Dye & Durham's platforms are, by far, one of the largest consumers of environmental, ground risk and liability reports in the United Kingdom, this partnership will allow us to drive far more efficient and integrated service for our large client base," said Tom Durbin St George, Head of Product at Dye & Durham. "Together, we will unlock the full potential of digital transformations and place our clients on the best path for success in the new digital conveyancing landscape."

"Dye & Durham's understanding of complex digital product interactions, its deep conveyancing expertise, and collaborative approach is uniquely complementary to how FCI/CLS PI work," said Lianne Goddard, CLS Property Insight's Managing Director. "We believe this will help to generate industry leading data products for our customers."

Dye & Durham's UK real estate focused cloud-based software platforms include poweredbypie, PSG Connect, Index, York Place and easy convey.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham has operations in Canada and the United Kingdom and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

About Future Climate Info

Future Climate Info (FCI) produces a range of environmental search reports and consultancy services for the residential and commercial property markets. An innovative creator of comprehensive, high quality products and services, since launching in 2014, FCI has delivered many firsts for the industry and prides itself in making positive change which drives the industry forward.

Please visit www.futureclimateinfo.com for more information.

For investor inquiries, please contact: Adam Peeler, LodeRock Advisors Inc., Adam.peeler@loderockadvisors.com, 416.427.1235



