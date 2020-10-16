 

Fortuna Files Early Warning Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that on October 16, 2020 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) entitling Fortuna to purchase up to 1,079,700 common shares of Medgold Resources Corp. (“Medgold”), of 200 Burrard Street, Suite 650, Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6, at a price of C$0.40 per common share expired unexercised. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Fortuna owned and controlled 21,079,700 common shares and 1,079,700 Warrants.

Immediately following the expiry of the Warrants, Fortuna owns and controls 21,079,700 common shares of Medgold, representing 15.64 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of Medgold, and owns no Warrants. The expiry of the Warrants resulted in an ownership change of greater than 2 percent, and therefore the filing of an update to the early warning report previously filed.

Fortuna previously acquired common shares of Medgold for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, it may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of Medgold through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise. Fortuna has filed on www.sedar.com a report in accordance with NI 62-103, and a copy of the report may be obtained by contacting Sally Whittall, Fortuna’s Corporate Secretary, at +1.604.484.4085.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with operations in Peru, Mexico and Argentina. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce silver and gold and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | T (Peru): +51.1.616.6060, ext. 0

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements regarding the possible future acquisition or disposition by the Company of securities in Medgold. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

