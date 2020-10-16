 

GAMCO Expects to Report Third Quarter 2020 Diluted Earnings of $0.59 to $0.63 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 21:30  |  33   |   |   

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) announced today that it expects to report third quarter 2020 diluted earnings in the range of $0.59 to $0.63 per share versus $0.50 per share for the third quarter of 2019.

Assets under management were $29.7 billion at September 30, 2020 as compared to $29.4 billion at June 30, 2020.

GAMCO will be issuing further details on its financial results in early November.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Since inception in 1977, GAMCO has been identified with its research driven approach to equity investing and Private Market Value (PMV) with a CatalystTM investment approach.

GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two registered investment advisor subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (mutual and closed-end funds) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (Institutional and Private Wealth Management).

GAMCO provides investment advisory services through 24 mutual funds, 16 closed-end funds, a SICAV, and approximately 1,500 institutional and private wealth management accounts, principally in the U.S. The investments are generally in value, growth, gold, utilities, and convertible securities.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The financial results set forth in this press release are preliminary. Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations, and the ongoing impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with respect to tax rates and the non-deductibility of certain portions of NEO compensation. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Form 10-K and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gamco Investors (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Blink and SG Blocks Enter Into Strategic Master Development and Production Agreement to Bring ...
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Third Quarter 2020 Distribution; Third Quarter 2020 Earnings ...
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Shop Now, Save Now—Amazon’s Holiday Dash Event Starts Today with Black Friday-Worthy Deals ...
Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund Acquires Trophy Life Science Portfolio in South ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:42 Uhr
GAMCO Investors to Launch Precidian ActiveShares ETF Trust
14.10.20
Gabelli Funds Announces 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual November 2-3, 2020
13.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
06.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual