Ziopharm Oncology Announces Receipt of Shareholders’ Intent to Solicit Written Consents

“Our Board and management are committed to act in the best interests of its stockholders to create sustainable long-term value. We understand the importance of constructive shareholder engagement and place a high value on shareholder input.

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology , Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced that it has received a notice, and acknowledges the filing of, a preliminary consent solicitation statement by WaterMill Asset Management Corp., Mr. Robert W. Postma and affiliated parties who together report to own 7,173,650 shares of Ziopharm, stating they intend to solicit the written consent of stockholders to remove without cause four members of the Company’s Board of Directors, amend several bylaws and elect the three individuals to the Company’s Board of Directors, including Mr. Postma himself. The Company has issued the following statement commenting on the notice:

Ziopharm is committed to having an independent and refreshed Board of Directors. Seven of our eight directors are non-employee directors, four of whom have joined the Company since June of 2019, including Christopher Bowden, MD, Kevin Buchi, Heidi Hagen and James Huang. As recently noted in the Company’s September 22 announcement of our most recent director appointment, Mr. Buchi, we continue to expect the Board to evolve, and to actively review the Board membership to ensure the skills and experience of directors support the evolving strategy and future prospects of the business.”

Ziopharm recommends all of its stockholders refrain from taking any action at this time. The Company will review the notice and respond to the participating stockholders in due course.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.