 

Playa Hotels & Resorts Named One of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, as one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces. The ranking is based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies that include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Playa took the No.5 spot on the small business list.

“Becoming a Top Workplace is a team effort and I am proud to work with talented individuals who excel at their jobs and also care deeply about each other and our company,” said Dayna Blank, Playa Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “It’s truly an honor for our Playa family to be recognized, especially as we navigate a difficult year like 2020.”

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces stand out for exceling in one of the nation’s most competitive marketplaces. Recently, US Playa employees have raised funds for less fortunate Playa associates in other countries to cover COVID-19 related expenses, through the Ernesto Oliver Lopez Memorial Fund. Playa has also focused on expanding the company’s culture digitally with office-wide Zoom calls, fun contests and interactive wellness challenges although employees are working remotely.

“Best Workplaces like Playa Hotels & Resorts have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All.

