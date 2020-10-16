 

Datadog is recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Performance Monitoring

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring report named Datadog an October 2020 Customers’ Choice.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and using Datadog’s products. Datadog scored an overall rating of 4.6 stars out of 5.0 based on 132 verified IT customers who provided their reviews to Gartner Peer Insights in the last 12 months.

As part of the Gartner Peer Insights reviews, customers are able to share their willingness to recommend a product. Datadog received a recommendation rating of 91% percent based on 132 responses.

Datadog’s Platform breaks down silos between DevOps, Security and business teams by integrating and automating infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability across the entire technology stack to allow for better business decision making.

Highlights from customer quotes include:

Swiss army knife of software monitoring
 “An incredible tool, visually rich and perfect for metrics and monitoring, we can act fast minimizing any business impacts due to software/infrastructure failures. The documentation is also really good.” - Software Engineer in the Services Industry

Datadog, create and view logs with ease and intuitiveness
 “We use Datadog as a log manager showing what we have filtered and assisting with troubleshooting in anomaly applications. You have the possibility to show the logs in real time and old logs. You can customize logs and create indexes for search and analysis.” - Business & Project Analyst in the Manufacturing Industry

The best monitoring product in the market
 “Datadog is a great product that is flexible enough to have metrics about our systems and product. The developers also love the product and it's easy enough to integrate it. It also gives me confidence as a CTO to take the decisions I need in terms of scalability.” - CTO in the Services Industry

Excellent solution to address modern end-to-end observability needs
 "Strong technical solutions meeting today's cloud business requirements. Excellent partner who is open to business needs and feature developments to address those needs.” - Head of Cloud Operations in the Finance Industry

