Mydecine Innovations Group Appoints Boustead Capital Markets LLP as Financial Advisor for its Planned Dual Listing on the London Stock Exchange

Among the factors considered by the Company in pursuing the dual listing, Mydecine noted that the LSE currently has a limited number of sizable psychedelics-focused biotech companies. Mydecine, as a contributing member to Drug Science UK, the only completely independent, science-led drugs charity, believes the LSE listing will provide UK and European investors with greater, more local exposure to a new high-quality investment choice of a business type not currently available on the Exchange.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP, INC., (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of UK-based Boustead Capital Markets LLP (“Boustead”) to commence the dual listing process on the London Stock Exchange (“LSE” or the “Exchange”) for the admission of the Company’s common shares to the Standard Segment of the Official List’s Main Market.

Highlights

Mydecine’s appointment of Boustead enables it to commence the LSE listing process and act on its intention for the Company’s common shares to trade on the Main Market in the next few months. In addition to its current listings in Canada, the United States, and Germany, the Company believes that a listing on the LSE makes it well-positioned to bring European investors into the Company’s share register.

The LSE listing is expected to provide all investors access and exposure to:

European Investor base in what the Company believes are Psychedelic-friendly countries such as the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Austria, and Portugal, to name a few

Support early and late-phase clinical trials

Expansion of the Company's telehealth platform; Mindleap Health

Further development of extensive IP portfolio

Furthering the development of novel types of psilocybin-based medicine and unique formulations



Josh Bartch, CEO & Chairman of Mydecine Innovations Group, commented, “The Board of Directors has met a number of times deciding the best route and venue for the new listing of the Company’s securities, adding to our focus on shareholder value. We decided the LSE represented the best stock exchange for our investors, shareholders, and the ongoing growth of the Company. Additionally, it provides a great platform to measurably advance our investor reach within the European investor community. A LSE Listing offers a number of opportunities to fast-track further potential listings to exchanges such as NASDAQ or NYSE. Mydecine Innovations Group has a global reach through the Company's various planned clinical trials, research facilities, partners and scientific advisors, some of which are located directly in the UK.”