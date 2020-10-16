Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and recent events. Chuck Young, the Company’s chief executive officer, Lee Beckelman, the Company’s chief financial officer and John Young, the Company’s chief operating officer, will host the call.



Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.smartsand.com. The webcast will be archived for one year following the date of the call. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (888) 799-5165 or for international callers, (478) 219-0056. The conference ID for the call is 6763985. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers, (404) 537-3406.