 TransAct Technologies Completes $9.8 Million Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq:TACT) (“TransAct,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 1,380,000 newly issued shares of its common stock, including 180,000 shares sold as a result of the exercise in full of the overallotment option granted to the underwriters, at a previously disclosed price of $7.10 per share. The proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $9.8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

TransAct intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include funding the further development of TransAct’s food service technology business and related sales, marketing and product development efforts, technology improvements and personnel costs in support of TransAct’s growth strategy.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock issued in the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 17, 2020 and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, by email at rothecm@roth.com or by telephone at (800) 678-9147, or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA! , AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.4 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.