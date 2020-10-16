Guardant Health Announces Webcast of Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.