Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Announces Distribution of $0.06 per Share

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company” or “Portman Ridge”), a business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash distribution of $0.06 per share of common stock for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, payable on November 27, 2020, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2020. This otherwise regularly scheduled distribution is being declared early for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 in anticipation of the closing of the previously announced merger with Garrison Capital Inc. Portman Ridge expects that it will resume its regular schedule of quarterly distributions in February 2021.

Portman Ridge maintains a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) that provides for reinvestment of distributions on behalf of the Company’s stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash. Accordingly, if Portman Ridge declares a cash distribution, stockholders who have not "opted out" of the DRIP will have their cash distributions automatically reinvested in additional shares of Portman Ridge common stock, rather than receiving cash. Please contact your broker or other financial intermediary for more information regarding the DRIP. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.