 

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Announces Distribution of $0.06 per Share

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company” or “Portman Ridge”), a business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash distribution of $0.06 per share of common stock for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, payable on November 27, 2020, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2020. This otherwise regularly scheduled distribution is being declared early for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 in anticipation of the closing of the previously announced merger with Garrison Capital Inc. Portman Ridge expects that it will resume its regular schedule of quarterly distributions in February 2021.

Portman Ridge maintains a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) that provides for reinvestment of distributions on behalf of the Company’s stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash. Accordingly, if Portman Ridge declares a cash distribution, stockholders who have not "opted out" of the DRIP will have their cash distributions automatically reinvested in additional shares of Portman Ridge common stock, rather than receiving cash. Please contact your broker or other financial intermediary for more information regarding the DRIP. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The matters discussed in this press release, as well as in future oral and written statements by management of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, that are forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

